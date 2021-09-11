Advertisement

Kansas agrees to $1.9M for attorneys who fought voting law

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas appears likely to pay $1.9 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.

Attorneys for the state and lawyers for Kansas residents challenging the law in two federal lawsuits agreed to the amount during negotiations. They filed a joint request Friday to have U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sign off.

The attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state’s office over the law would receive $1.53 million to cover their fees and another $370,000 for expenses. The lawyers had sought more than $3.3 million.

The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who led former President Donald Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission. Kobach was a leading source for Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally may have voted in the 2016 election.

The lawsuits argued that the proof-of-citizenship requirement denied voting rights to thousands of citizens while doing little or nothing to stop fraud. Robinson and a federal appeals court agreed, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined last year to intervene.

Kobach represented himself in much of the litigation. He left office after losing the 2018 governor’s race but is running for Kansas attorney general in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when her Kia Sorento cross the...
One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Pentagon flag
Sen. Jerry Moran and former Sen. Pat Roberts reflect on 9/11 20th anniversary
KPZ Fan of the Night: Manhattan's Kendal Proctor
KPZ Fan of the Night: Manhattan's Kendal Proctor
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Washburn Rural's punt block and score
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Washburn Rural's punt block and score