Advertisement

Earthquake rattles Dickinson Co. town Saturday morning

FILE
FILE(Source: AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The small town of Woodbine was shaken awake by an earthquake on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake map, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the town of Woodbine around 8:07 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021.

The quake was felt about 34 miles southwest of Junction City.

According to the USGS, this is the fourth earthquake to hit the State of Kansas in 30 days. The others were felt in Bluff City and Esbon.

To see the latest earthquakes to strike the U.S., click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when her Kia Sorento cross the...
One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.
FILE
Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
KBI: Murder suspect fled crash, pointed gun at officers before being shot
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Gov. proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Month
FILE
Wichita pair indicted for federal prescription drug fraud scheme
FILE - Ground Zero November 2001
Kansas political leaders remember the lives lost on 9/11
FILE
Kansas agrees to $1.9M for attorneys who fought voting law