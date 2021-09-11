Earthquake rattles Dickinson Co. town Saturday morning

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The small town of Woodbine was shaken awake by an earthquake on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake map, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the town of Woodbine around 8:07 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021.

The quake was felt about 34 miles southwest of Junction City.

According to the USGS, this is the fourth earthquake to hit the State of Kansas in 30 days. The others were felt in Bluff City and Esbon.

