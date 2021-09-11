Dramatic video shows Wichita Fire Dept. response to fully involved apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department shared dramatic body cam footage showing firefighters’ response to a fully involved apartment fire Monday, Sept. 6 in the 2800 block of South Emporia, in south Wichita.

At about 7:50 p.m., the WFD said crews from Station 22 advised that heavy smoke was showing from the second and third floors and the front and rear of the three-story apartment building.

“Numerous people were actively evacuating the structure, multiple persons were reported trapped,” the WFD said. “Heavy fire was extending to the attic and roof. The alarm was upgraded to person trapped and additional second-alarm responses were requested.”

At the scene, four citizens and two firefighters received treatment for injuries, the fire department said.

As of Friday night, the WFD reported that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department reported six units heavily damaged by fire and water with an additional 10 not inhabitable. The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.

The WFD reported an estimated loss of $200,000 to the apartment building and $50,000 to contents.

“But no lives were lost,” the WFD said in a post on its Facebook page. “Those families have a lot to rebuild, but they still have each other.”

