Congressman from Kansas demands VA expand outreach to post-9/11 veterans following Afghanistan withdrawal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann has demanded that the Department of Veterans Affairs expand its outreach to post-9/11 veterans following the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (Kan.-01), Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, says he led a bipartisan letter to Department of Veterans Affairs’ Secretary Denis McDonough to demand him to develop a comprehensive outreach plan for post-9/11 veterans to make sure they get all of the mental health services, community support systems and other resources that they sacrificed their lives to earn. He said Reps. Mike Levin (D-Cal.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Chris Papas (D-N.H.) joined him to lead the letter.

“While the Department’s efforts to raise awareness of resources and encourage veterans to seek help are important steps, more must be done to reach those in need,” Mann and his colleagues wrote. “Accordingly, we urge the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to quickly develop a comprehensive post-9/11 veteran outreach plan. This plan must proactively contact veterans in the coming months through means including digital correspondence, social media, phone calls, and text messages.”

According to Congressman Mann, the letter noted the urgency of reaching these veterans who could be struggling following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“Following the tragic events in Afghanistan last month, the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) experienced a 98 percent increase in text messages alone,” said Rep. Mann and his colleagues. “VA’s outreach should consist of providing information on – and warm handoffs to – each veteran’s local VA mental health services, community support systems, and other resources.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.