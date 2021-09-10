Washburn improves to 2-0 with home opener win over UCM

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s defense shined Thursday night, shutting out Central Missouri in the second half as the Ichabods picked up a 29-10 home opener win.

The game marked WU’s first at Yager Stadium in 670 days after the 2020 season was canceled.

Washburn’s defense continued a dominant showing for a second-straight week. The Ichabods held the Mules to just 187 yards (70 rushing yards and 117 receiving) on 61 plays. Marquise Manning and Christian Clark both logged interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, a turnover-plagued first half kept things close early. Washburn threw three interceptions and fumbled once in the first 24 minutes of play. They’d clean things up in the second, remaining turnover-free for the remainder of the game.

With key target Jace Williams sidelined, senior quarterback Mitch Schurig found a slew of receivers for scores. Three Ichabods hauled in touchdowns: James Letcher, Jr., Peter Afful and Matthew Simmons. Schurig completed 55.9 percent of his passes (19/34) for 249 yards and three TDs.

Washburn returns to play Saturday, Sept. 18 at Nebraska-Kearney.

