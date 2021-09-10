TPD offers catalytic converter labels to deter theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. hopes a new catalytic converter labeling program will help curb theft.

TPD will hand out 100 catalytic converter labels that permanently adheres to the emission control device.

Officials say the labels will be made available only to community organizations, churches and other similar groups during what TPD is calling a “trial phase.”

According to TPD, each label has a unique serial number, and once installed, must be registered with an online database on the City of Topeka’s website.

Community organizations can apply to be part of the program by clicking here.

Catalytic converters contain rare metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium, making them a prized target for criminals who then sell for scrap.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.