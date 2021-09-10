Advertisement

Purple Power Play returns with new location

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Purple Power Play is back after a year off due to COVID-19, this year the festivities have moved to the Blue Earth Plaza near downtown Manhattan.

Organizers are excited to bring back Purple Power Play to the Manhattan community, on Friday, September 10th, as one of the largest K-State fan gatherings in the state of Kansas.

Manhattan-area dance schools will perform for the crowd to kick off the first home-game weekend for K-State football.

K-State fans young and old will be treated to the sounds of the ‘Pride of Wildcat Land’ along with the Classy Cats, and K-State Cheer squad before K-State Football and Basketball players join the stage.

“We’ve got a multitude of different style of vendors, so I think there’s going to be something for everybody…and it’s going to be an awesome event. We’re going to have good weather and it should be a lot of fun.” Purple Power Play President Trent Dunlap says.

Purple Power Play is free to the public, however, vendors and food trucks will be selling items along the perimeter of the Blue Earth Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

Latest News

COVID-19 cases on the rise following return to school in Riley County
Riley County Health Department
COVID-19 cases on the rise following return to school
He shared his vivid memories from the Red Chair on our 4:00 news.
In New York City on 9/11, Washburn's Jerry Farley remembers the day
Purple Power Play returns with new location