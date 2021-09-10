Purple Power Play returns with new location

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Purple Power Play is back after a year off due to COVID-19, this year the festivities have moved to the Blue Earth Plaza near downtown Manhattan.

Organizers are excited to bring back Purple Power Play to the Manhattan community, on Friday, September 10th, as one of the largest K-State fan gatherings in the state of Kansas.

Manhattan-area dance schools will perform for the crowd to kick off the first home-game weekend for K-State football.

K-State fans young and old will be treated to the sounds of the ‘Pride of Wildcat Land’ along with the Classy Cats, and K-State Cheer squad before K-State Football and Basketball players join the stage.

“We’ve got a multitude of different style of vendors, so I think there’s going to be something for everybody…and it’s going to be an awesome event. We’re going to have good weather and it should be a lot of fun.” Purple Power Play President Trent Dunlap says.

Purple Power Play is free to the public, however, vendors and food trucks will be selling items along the perimeter of the Blue Earth Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.