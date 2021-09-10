One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed, another seriously injured in a head-on crash in Osage Co. early Friday afternoon.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says two SUV’s collided head-on around 12:39 p.m. on K-268.

The crash location was about two miles east of US-75.

Officials say K-268 remained closed in both directions as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says there was only one passenger in each vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.