One person killed when SUV’s collide in Osage Co.
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed, another seriously injured in a head-on crash in Osage Co. early Friday afternoon.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says two SUV’s collided head-on around 12:39 p.m. on K-268.
The crash location was about two miles east of US-75.
Officials say K-268 remained closed in both directions as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office says there was only one passenger in each vehicle.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
This is a developing story.
