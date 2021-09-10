McCain Auditorium dedicates expanded lobby, hosts 1st live art performance in 18 mos.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since February 2020, supporters of McCain Auditorium were treated to a live performance by Neil Berg’s Broadway Stars.

McCain Auditorium invited supporters to the dedication of the newly expanded lobby in McCain Auditorium.

The newly remodeled lobby now features a spacious main floor area with expanded bathrooms, and a second-floor event space to be used for educational activities.

The dedication event was the first of many events to be hosted in McCain Auditorium during 20-21.

“I am beyond ecstatic to welcome our friends and family back to K-State and to enjoy a live arts activity, in a brand-new space, I couldn’t be happier.” McCain Auditorium Executive Director Todd Holmberg says.

The next performance at McCain Auditorium is on Thursday, September 16th, when country music recording artist, Sara Evans comes to Manhattan.

