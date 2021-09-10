Landon nurses gifted with flowers for keeping students and staff safe during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union wanted to show their appreciation for those keeping people safe during the pandemic.

Representatives stopped by Landon Middle School Thursday morning, where they delivered flowers to the school’s nurses. The nurses are grateful for the recognition, but insist that they are just doing the jobs they love. Nurse Tina Lonergan says the students have played a part in their own safety as well.

“They do a great job,” Lonergan said. “They understand the protocols that are in place and they understand that they want to be here, so they will do what it takes.”

Lonergan says educating students on staying safe is the best way to keep them in school.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.