Advertisement

KPZ Football: Week 2

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second week of high school football means the second week of Kansas Prep Zone. Find week two’s games here!

Manhattan vs. Junction City

Washburn Rural vs. Topeka High

Hayden vs. Seaman

Wamego vs. Marysville

Rossville vs. Rock Creek

Silver Lake vs. St. Marys

Highland Park vs. Atchison

Emporia vs. Topeka West

Shawnee Heights vs. Bonner Springs

Osawatomie vs. LaCygne-Prairie

Hiawatha vs. Perry-Lecompton

Holton vs. Chapman

Nemaha Central vs. Royal Valley

Clay Center vs. Jeff West

Riverside vs. Sabetha

Concordia vs. Abilene

Council Grove vs. Osage City

Minneapolis vs. Riley County

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin

Maur Hill vs. Oskaloosa

Bishop Ward vs. McLouth

Atchison County vs. Pleasant Ridge

NE Arma vs. Northern Heights

Pleasanton vs. Lyndon

Central Heights vs. Olpe

Uniontown vs. Wabaunsee

Troy vs. Centralia

Horton vs. Jackson Heights

Jeff Co. North vs. Valley Heights

Little River vs. Clifton Clyde

Valley Falls vs. Centre

Axtell vs. Randolph

Wetmore vs. Frankfort

Hanover vs. Onaga

Miltonvale vs. Linn

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
TPD says the suspect in Topeka's most recent homicide was shot in an alley near the 700 block...
Armed homicide suspect dies after shot by Topeka Police
Shawnee Heights parent files court action over daughters’ COVID quarantines
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
RCPD says a 7-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Terra Heights and Tuttle Cove...
RCPD identifies child, driver in Wednesday bus stop accident

Latest News

For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field
For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
CJ Hamilton battles to return to the field
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Holton's Matt Lierz hits game-winning field goal
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Holton's Matt Lierz hits game-winning field goal
FILE - The field is ready at Valley Falls
KPZ: Football Week 1