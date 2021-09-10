KPZ Football: Week 2
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second week of high school football means the second week of Kansas Prep Zone. Find week two’s games here!
Manhattan vs. Junction City
The battle for the 𝙎𝙞𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙮#BeatManhattan pic.twitter.com/PJVaKYSDxW— Blue Jay Athletics (@BlueJays_AD) September 10, 2021
Washburn Rural vs. Topeka High
Good luck to our football team tonight at Washburn Rural.— Topeka High Athletics (@T_HighAthletics) September 10, 2021
If you can’t make the game in person, follow along on the radio at 106.9 as 580 Sports will be broadcasting the game live tonight. ⬇️ https://t.co/GeHYfF05AL pic.twitter.com/wWOWaJG5WJ
Hayden vs. Seaman
SHS will play at Hayden for the 91st meeting between the 2 teams. These 2 have battled it out consistently for over 90 years, dating back to 1925. The 1st FB game between the 2 occurred in 1925, with the Vikes winning 2-0. The overall record is (55-35) Vikes lead. #GoVikes pic.twitter.com/aL5Pyr6Pho— Seaman Football (@Seaman_Vikings) September 10, 2021
Wamego vs. Marysville
If you can't make it to Wamego tonight for the FB game. You can watch it here:https://t.co/TdUb8RiM29— Doug Minneman (@MHSAthletics364) September 10, 2021
Rossville vs. Rock Creek
Tonight for .@kansasprepzone I’ll be back out at .@RockCreekFootb1 who is hosting State champs .@RHS_DAWG_FB— WIBW Becky Goff (@wibwbecky) September 10, 2021
Feel free to tag me in other High School football score updates and use the hashtags: #kpz #wibw pic.twitter.com/f3M4k774DM
Silver Lake vs. St. Marys
It’s Gameday! Lake hosts St. Marys in our home opener at 7🏈🦅— Silver Lake Managers (1-0)🏈 (@SilverLake_Mgrs) September 10, 2021
Highland Park vs. Atchison
Hope to see everyone in Topeka tonight to route on our Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/ALYMLkNhbg— Atchison High School (@ahsphoenix) September 10, 2021
Emporia vs. Topeka West
The Emporia High football team is looking to bounce back tomorrow night when it opens at home. The Spartans have Topeka West coming to town, meaning they should have some favorable odds.https://t.co/XLbzGVYzN2— Zach DeLoach (@ZachTDeLoach) September 9, 2021
Shawnee Heights vs. Bonner Springs
Osawatomie vs. LaCygne-Prairie
Hiawatha vs. Perry-Lecompton
Holton vs. Chapman
Nemaha Central vs. Royal Valley
Clay Center vs. Jeff West
Riverside vs. Sabetha
Concordia vs. Abilene
Council Grove vs. Osage City
Minneapolis vs. Riley County
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin
Maur Hill vs. Oskaloosa
Bishop Ward vs. McLouth
Atchison County vs. Pleasant Ridge
NE Arma vs. Northern Heights
Pleasanton vs. Lyndon
Central Heights vs. Olpe
Uniontown vs. Wabaunsee
Troy vs. Centralia
Horton vs. Jackson Heights
Jeff Co. North vs. Valley Heights
Little River vs. Clifton Clyde
Valley Falls vs. Centre
Axtell vs. Randolph
Wetmore vs. Frankfort
Hanover vs. Onaga
Miltonvale vs. Linn
