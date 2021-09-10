KPZ Football: Week 2

SHS will play at Hayden for the 91st meeting between the 2 teams. These 2 have battled it out consistently for over 90 years, dating back to 1925. The 1st FB game between the 2 occurred in 1925, with the Vikes winning 2-0. The overall record is (55-35) Vikes lead. #GoVikes pic.twitter.com/aL5Pyr6Pho