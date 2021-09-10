Advertisement

Kansas student leader rejects resignation calls over tweet

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas’ student body president said she doesn’t regret retweeting a Twitter post that included the phrase “death to america” and that she doesn’t intend to resign.

Niya McAdoo has been criticized by some groups since she retweeted a post on Sept. 3 that said “happy friday everybody. death to america.” The Kansas Federation of College Republicans has called for her to be removed from office.

On Thursday, two state education leaders defended McAdoo’s right to express her views but said said she does not speak for the university or the state’s Board of Regents.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement that the university is committed to being a marketplace of ideas, including those some people find offensive.

“At the same time, I understand and appreciate why many individuals have found the content of the student’s post offensive. I strongly disagree with the sentiment of her retweet, and I want to make clear that she does not speak for the university on this or any other matter,” he said.

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, chairwoman of the Kansas Board of Regents, also said McAdoo has a right to express her opinions, but that her sentiments “do not align with the Regents’ beliefs or the type of productive dialogue we hope to encourage on our university campuses.”

The tweet was in reference to systemic racism and the country’s history of colonialism, McAdoo told the Lawrence Journal-World.

“I see this tweet, this America I live in is not an America that supports me, so I retweeted it,” said McAdoo, who is Black.

She said she has received positive and negative reactions to her retweet and noted that some students are preparing a “resolution of disagreement” over the statements.

“I’ve told them I respect their decision to do that,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’ll be there to explain or further have that dialogue.”

McAdoo said she expects to continue to work with the chancellor’s office on issues, with a particular focus on improving the representation of minorities who she said have historically been unheard or underrepresented at the school.

