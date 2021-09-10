Kansas Coast Guard recognizes 9/11 victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Coast Guard took time Friday morning to remember the September 11, 2001, attack.

The Kansas Coast Guard gathered at the Pay and Personnel Center for a remembrance ceremony. They honored the lives lost with a moment of silence and stood at attention before the American flag.

The PPC Executive Director Steve Hudson reminds us of why we remember that fateful day.

“It’s a day that’s marked in history,” Hudson said. “It’s something that made a difference to the United States as a whole. It’s also something that brought us together, and increased our patriotism. Right now, it’s a great thing to remember after 20 years.”

Hudson says there are 250 Coast Guard service members in Kansas.

