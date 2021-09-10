Kansas Black Expo starting this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual Kansas Black Expo starts Friday.

It’ll be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. The expo will feature workshops, panel discussions, and guest speakers. The line-up features speakers from all over the country; including Omaha economic developer James Carraway, Kansas Secretary of Administration Deangela Burns-Wallace, and financial coach Dr. Tyra Jones. Dr. Jones says the Expo is about making improvements moving forward.

“We’re going to be talking about solutions,” Dr. Jones said. “We’re not coming together just to have conversations about what happened in the past, we’re having conversations about what resources we can bring together to solve problems for the future.”

There will also be a concert starring Michel’le and Kut Klose.

