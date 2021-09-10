Advertisement

Joplin businessman accused of $1 million tax evasion in Kansas

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A businessman in Joplin has been charged for a $1 million tax evasion in Kansas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Missouri man with five counts of false statements in a tax return.

According to court documents, Kenneth Madl, 64, of Joplin, Mo., is the owner of Pittsburg, Kan., based Madl Construction. Allegedly, Madl submitted 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service that underreported the company’s total income by over $1 million.

Slinkard’s Office said the IRS Criminal Investigation unit is investigating the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecutes.

