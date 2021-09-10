Herington Police welcome new leadership in wake of KBI investigation

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the resignation of the former Chief of Police after he was summoned to court, the Herington Police Department welcomed Sgt. Langley as the Interim Chief of Police.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Herington City Manager Branden Dross says Seargent Chad Langley was named Interim Chief of Police in the wake of an investigation into the former Chief of Police and current Assistant Police Chief.

Following a court summons for allegedly entering a home without a search warrant, Assistant Police Chief Curtis Tyra will continue on administrative leave as the case proceeds said Dross.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, former Chief of Police John Matula resigned from his position after he too was summoned.

The summons was a result of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which started in June after allegations that the pair had entered a home without a search warrant on May 18.

