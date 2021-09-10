Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has ordered that flags throughout the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, 2021, in honor of those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 20 years ago.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of a tragedy that shook our country to its core, taking the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today we honor our friends, family members, and first responders who lost their lives on this infamous day. Let us recognize the true bravery of those first responders and emergency workers who arrived at on the scenes of these terrorist attacks, giving everything to help others.”

The Patriot Day Act decrees that all American flags be flown at half-staff on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania.

Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11

