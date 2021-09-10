Friday Night Forecast: Warming up for this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are about to be reminded that summer is still in season. This weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. The good news is that the humidity doesn’t appear to be extremely high during his time.

For those planning on attending the Huff N’ Puff Balloon Show in Topeka, this evening should be a success as winds are likely going to remain between 5 to 10 mph. Winds tomorrow, however, may be too strong to hold the balloon activities in place where wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid ot upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

The warm weather continues into Monday where temperatures should stabilize into the lower 90s with south winds and generally sunny skies before we cool down again in the middle of the week. There is a cold front expected to arrive late in the day on Tuesday that could also give us our next good chance for rain and storms in the region. Temperatures Tuesday are likely to still make the upper 80s near 90 degrees before the front makes its way through providing scattered rain and storms into Tuesday night.

The rain should clear by Wednesday morning with temperatures back in the low 60s for lows and the low to mid 80s for highs in the middle of next week.

Taking Action:

Rain will not be an issue with any outdoor activities through Sunday but the heat and wind will which could factor into Huff N Puff activities. If you’re heading out to any of the football games make sure you’re hydrated especially if you plan to drink alcohol, drinking water beforehand or at the same time will be key to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Rain chances exist next week with timing and rain intensity still be determined. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.