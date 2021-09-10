COVID-19 cases on the rise following return to school

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - School has been in session for nearly two weeks in Riley County, and COVID-19 positive cases in school-aged children have been on the rise.

The increase in positive COVID-19 tests was anticipated by local health officials, both in the zero to 17 years old age group and the 18 to 24 year old age group.

Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs says the largest increase in positives continues to be in the 18 to 24 year old group.

Gibbs says taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is still important for the health of the residents in Riley County.

“We still highly recommend getting vaccinated, those who can, and then beyond that, of course wearing a mask, especially when you’re in an area that’s highly populated.” Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs says.

The Riley County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations as well as free COVID-19 rapid testing, with results available within 15 to 20 minutes.

