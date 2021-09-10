Advertisement

City reaches tentative contract agreements with police, fire unions

(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka has reached tentative contract agreements with its police and firefighters unions.

The proposed labor agreements - along with one for Teamsters Union members with the street maintenance division - are included on Tuesday’s city council agenda. It was posted online Thursday.

Information provided with the IAFF Local 83 agenda entry does not provide specifics. It only states that it is a three-year agreement, providing guidelines for management and employees in the bargaining unit.

For the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the tentative deal includes a pay raise, a one-time $3,000 bonus, and allows people to come in from other agencies at a higher level, based on experience. It also increases the monthly additional pay for officers with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, provides longer lunch breaks when working 10-hour shifts, and allows additional paid leave to attend FOP conferences and seminars.

Beyond compensation, the agreement would changes procedure on disciplinary records. It would allow less serious offenses to be removed from an officer’s record after two years. However, suspensions of four days or more would remain in their personnel file for the duration of employment.

It also allows the city manager to release body cam footage 30 days after an incident, as opposed to 60 days, and removes a provision that the city provide legal counsel in criminal cases.

The council is set to vote on the agreements at its Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting. Negotiations with both sides has been at an impasse since summer.

13 NEWS reached out to representatives with the city and the local police and firefighters unions for comment Thursday, but none have yet responded.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Envista Credit Union delivers flowers to nurses at Landon Middle School
Landon nurses gifted with flowers for keeping students and staff safe during pandemic
Dr. Tyra Jones speaks to 13 NEWS ahead of the 2021 Kansas Black Expo
Kansas Black Expo starting this week
-A 67-year-old businessman will be riding his bike 256 miles in 24 hours to a help young girl...
A Topeka business man intends to ride 256 miles in 24 hours for a young girl with cancer