City reaches tentative contract agreements with police, fire unions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka has reached tentative contract agreements with its police and firefighters unions.

The proposed labor agreements - along with one for Teamsters Union members with the street maintenance division - are included on Tuesday’s city council agenda. It was posted online Thursday.

Information provided with the IAFF Local 83 agenda entry does not provide specifics. It only states that it is a three-year agreement, providing guidelines for management and employees in the bargaining unit.

For the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the tentative deal includes a pay raise, a one-time $3,000 bonus, and allows people to come in from other agencies at a higher level, based on experience. It also increases the monthly additional pay for officers with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, provides longer lunch breaks when working 10-hour shifts, and allows additional paid leave to attend FOP conferences and seminars.

Beyond compensation, the agreement would changes procedure on disciplinary records. It would allow less serious offenses to be removed from an officer’s record after two years. However, suspensions of four days or more would remain in their personnel file for the duration of employment.

It also allows the city manager to release body cam footage 30 days after an incident, as opposed to 60 days, and removes a provision that the city provide legal counsel in criminal cases.

The council is set to vote on the agreements at its Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting. Negotiations with both sides has been at an impasse since summer.

13 NEWS reached out to representatives with the city and the local police and firefighters unions for comment Thursday, but none have yet responded.

