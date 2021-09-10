Big XII invites four universities to join conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big XII has extended a formal invitation to four schools to join the conference.

According to a release on the Big XII’s website, the conference’s Board of Directors voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston.

All eight continuing members voted in favor of the invitation.

Back in July, the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma said they won’t renew their Big 12 Conference media rights in 2025. That opens the door for both institutions to leave the conference.

