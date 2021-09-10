Armed homicide suspect shot by Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says an armed homicide suspect has been shot.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. near the 700 block of SW Polk.

No officers were injured.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries were not available.

TPD says as per department policy, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

