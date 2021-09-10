Advertisement

Armed homicide suspect shot by Topeka Police

WIBW Breaking News Police Lights
WIBW Breaking News Police Lights(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says an armed homicide suspect has been shot.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. near the 700 block of SW Polk.

No officers were injured.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries were not available.

TPD says as per department policy, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
Shawnee Heights parent files court action over daughters’ COVID quarantines
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
RCPD says a 7-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Terra Heights and Tuttle Cove...
RCPD identifies child, driver in Wednesday bus stop accident
Victim identified in Lawrence homicide

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas GOP leaders lash out on President’s COVID mandates
Conference realignment could result in a Big 12 conference without a unified geographical...
Big XII invites four universities to join conference
TPD has launched a new catalytic converter labeling program in hopes of curbing thefts.
TPD offers catalytic converter labels to deter theft