61st St. open again after repairs made on sinkhole

Crews repair sinkhole on 61st, near Berryton Rd.
Crews repair sinkhole on 61st, near Berryton Rd.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of southeast Shawnee Co. road is back open, for now.

13 NEWS SkyEye drone got video of public works crews putting the finishing touches on a repair job on SE 61st St., east of Berryton Rd.

A sinkhole opened up there earlier this week, due to erosion around a culvert. A Shawnee Co. spokesperson said this is only a temporary fix, they plan to order a more appropriate-sized pipe for the area, and make a permanent repair next summer.

