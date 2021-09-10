2021 Kansas Black Expo underway

Advertisement

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th Annual Kansas Black Expo is underway.

Attendees Friday sat in on workshops and panel discussions at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. They also heard from guest speakers, including Omaha economic developer James Carraway, Kansas Secretary of Administration Deangela Burns-Wallace, and financial coach Dr. Tyra Jones.

Activities continue from 10-4 p.m. Saturday with a jobs, business, and health expo, plus a car show. A drill team and battle of the bands event follows at 3 p.m., with a gospel music showcase from 5-7 p.m. and a concert featuring Michel’le and Kut Klose at 9 p.m.

