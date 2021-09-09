Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Xander

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Being a teenager is tough, and that rings especially true for this week’s Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Alexander.

Lori Hutchinson got to know Alexander, who goes by Xander, at West Ridge Lanes & Family Fun Center, and spoke with him about what kind of family he would like to live with. Xander hopes to be adopted by folks who are laid back and nice. Most of all, he wants to take a shot at family life and finally have a place to call home.

For more information Xander or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

