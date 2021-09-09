Victim identified in Lawrence homicide

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has identified the man found shot on Kentucky St. on Wednesday evening as Christian Willis, 21, of Wichita.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, officers were dispatched to an area of Kentucky St. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found an injured male who had died at the scene.

LPD says no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should report it to the LKPD Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

