Advertisement

Topeka’s new indoor football team reveals name

Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new arena football team officially has a name. The club invited fans to NOTO’s Red Bud Park Wednesday for the big reveal.

Owner J.R. Bond announced after considering roughly 2,200 name ideas from the community, the team will be called the “Tropics.”

“One thing about our organization is we’re different. We’re not conventional,” Bond said. “So we needed our team name to reflect that.”

The Tropics will join the Champions Indoor Football League in February 2022.

They’ll be the first tenant team to call the Stormont Vail Events Center home since completing roughly $48 million in renovations.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the energy in the community so far,” Bond said. “Everywhere we go, everyone’s excited. The number one thing is we’re always going to have fun. We’re always going to have fun no matter what, and we’re always going to entertain our fans.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus

Latest News

Jordy Nelson signs autographs at Legends Classic promo event at People's State Bank
Jordy Nelson to host Legends Classic softball event at Bill Snyder Family Stadium
For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field
For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
CJ Hamilton battles to return to the field
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch on a ball hit by Baltimore...
Benintendi’s hit, catch lead Royals over Orioles 3-2