Topeka’s new indoor football team reveals name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s new arena football team officially has a name. The club invited fans to NOTO’s Red Bud Park Wednesday for the big reveal.

Owner J.R. Bond announced after considering roughly 2,200 name ideas from the community, the team will be called the “Tropics.”

“One thing about our organization is we’re different. We’re not conventional,” Bond said. “So we needed our team name to reflect that.”

The Tropics will join the Champions Indoor Football League in February 2022.

They’ll be the first tenant team to call the Stormont Vail Events Center home since completing roughly $48 million in renovations.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the energy in the community so far,” Bond said. “Everywhere we go, everyone’s excited. The number one thing is we’re always going to have fun. We’re always going to have fun no matter what, and we’re always going to entertain our fans.”

