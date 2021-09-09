Advertisement

A Topeka business man intends to ride 256 miles in 24 hours for a young girl with cancer

By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A 67-year-old businessman will be riding his bike 256 miles in 24 hours to a help young girl with cancer.

Eric Nordgren, of Topeka, has been racing in an ultra-marathon for 16 years now to raise money for cancer patients who need support.

This year he will be riding for Briella Hase, a 16-month-old girl who has been diagnosed with a Wilms tumor. Cancer of the kidneys was discovered at 4-months-old.

Eric’s ride is in partnership with Sunflowers to Roses, a non-profit cancer support foundation in Kansas City. The organization was established in 2002 to support cancer research and cancer patients.

The foundation was created by Jack Lockton, an avid cyclist that passed away in 2004 to pancreatic cancer.

Eric’s ride will start on Friday, Sept. 10th in the evening and will end in 24 hours on Saturday, Sept. 11th. The bicycle route will go from Topeka to Abilene and back.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Briella fund can do so on PayPal, by mail sent to S2R-Briella Fund; 3404 SE Peck Ct; Topeka, Ks. You can also email Eric at ericbnordgren@gmail.com .

