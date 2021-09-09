Thursday forecast: Another warm day before hot temperatures return tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be similar to yesterday, possibly a few degrees warmer especially from Manhattan to the west before heating up tomorrow through the weekend.

The heat will be the big weather story Friday through Monday where highs will be in the 90s. Triple digits are possible from Manhattan to the west on Saturday. The good news is humidity doesn’t get too high but still could be high enough to where a heat index up to 5° hotter than the actual air temperature is possible however most areas will remain in the 1-3° range of heat indices hotter than the temperature.

As for rain chances, we’re monitoring next week for increasing chances. Confidence is low on when the best chance of rain will be but the Tuesday through Wednesday time period is when we’re looking at the chances. There will factor into how warm it will be able to get so adjustments to the highs are possible if rain chances look to increase.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

This weekend will be hot and breezy on Saturday with highs for most in the mid-upper 90s. Triple digits can’t be ruled out from Manhattan to the east. If your travels take you east to KC, highs may be more in the low-mid 90s. Winds will gust around 25 mph. By Sunday it does cool down with most spots in the low-mid 90s (this does include KC for those heading out there for the Chiefs game) however upper 90s still may exist in a few spots out toward central KS. It won’t be as windy Sunday with gusts closer to 15 mph.

Rain will not be an issue with any outdoor activities through Sunday but the heat and wind will which could factor into Huff N Puff activities. If you’re heading out to any of the football games make sure you’re hydrated especially if you plan to drink alcohol, drinking water beforehand or at the same time will be key to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion and a trip to the hospital.

Rain chances exist next week however low confidence on when and how much rain so keep checking back for updates.



