Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide of 2021.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Thursday ruled a suspicious death at a southwest Topeka home as a homicide.

The victim was identified as Jennifer A. Morris, 25, of Topeka.

A suspect in the case has been identified as Jesse B. Lees, 33, of Topeka.

Police officials say they need the public’s help in locating Lees, who has ties to Kansas and Missouri.

Police officials said officers were flagged down around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and told there may be a deceased person inside a house at 3344 S.W. Briarwood Lane, just east of S.W. 35th Terrace and Randolph.

Officers had the house taped off as they conducted their investigation on Wednesday night.

The scene was cleared around 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to WIBW records, Morris’ death was the 12th homicide of 2021 in Topeka.

Two other homicides have been reported so far in 2021 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

Seven of the 12 homicide victims so far in 2021 in Topeka were females.

Additionally, both of the homicide victims so far in 2021 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County were females.

Topeka recorded 25 homicides in 2020. Four of the 25 victims in 2020 were female.

No homicides were reported in 2020 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

