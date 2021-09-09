Advertisement

Shawnee Heights parent files court action over daughters’ COVID quarantines

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parent in the Shawnee Heights school district is taking her daughters’ COVID-exposure quarantines to court.

Shawnee Co. District Court records show Jill Foster-Koch filed two separate complaints, one for each of two children. They name USD 450 and the Shawnee Co. Health Department.

In her complaints, Foster-Koch states the district told her one daughter was exposed to COVID at Shawnee Heights Middle School, and the other at a non-school event which the district has no proof she attended.

Both children were sent home to quarantine, under the county’s current health order. But Foster-Koch says her children are healthy, and are “missing out on important classroom education due to excessive quarantine issues.” She also states she has had to take time off work, and has been interrupted at work because of the situation.

Her actions request the health department rescind the quarantine orders, “so the school district is not quarantining healthy children.”

Foster-Koch filed the complaints and is asking for a court hearing under a new state law allowing those affected by isolation or quarantine orders to seek relief. Court records show a Sept. 7 hearing was canceled, and has been re-set for Sept. 14.

Foster-Koch declined to comment Thursday when reached by 13 NEWS.

Shawnee Co. counselor James Crowl told 13 NEWS the health officer issues isolation and quarantine orders as required by state law, and his office is prepared to represent her in the proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

FILE
KDHE removes countries of Martinique, Georgia from COVID-19 quarantine list
FILE - Lesser Prairie-Chicken (Source: Wikipedia)
AG Schmidt pushes U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to not list Lesser Prairie-Chicken as threatened species
FILE
Man who pulled gun attempting to get prescription drugs Wednesday arrested Thursday
FILE - Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for...
Herington Police Chief resigns amidst KBI investigation