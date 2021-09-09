Shawnee Heights parent files court action over daughters’ COVID quarantines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parent in the Shawnee Heights school district is taking her daughters’ COVID-exposure quarantines to court.

Shawnee Co. District Court records show Jill Foster-Koch filed two separate complaints, one for each of two children. They name USD 450 and the Shawnee Co. Health Department.

In her complaints, Foster-Koch states the district told her one daughter was exposed to COVID at Shawnee Heights Middle School, and the other at a non-school event which the district has no proof she attended.

Both children were sent home to quarantine, under the county’s current health order. But Foster-Koch says her children are healthy, and are “missing out on important classroom education due to excessive quarantine issues.” She also states she has had to take time off work, and has been interrupted at work because of the situation.

Her actions request the health department rescind the quarantine orders, “so the school district is not quarantining healthy children.”

Foster-Koch filed the complaints and is asking for a court hearing under a new state law allowing those affected by isolation or quarantine orders to seek relief. Court records show a Sept. 7 hearing was canceled, and has been re-set for Sept. 14.

Foster-Koch declined to comment Thursday when reached by 13 NEWS.

Shawnee Co. counselor James Crowl told 13 NEWS the health officer issues isolation and quarantine orders as required by state law, and his office is prepared to represent her in the proceedings.

