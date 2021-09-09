Shawnee Co. maintains covid index score of 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has maintained a score of 14 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The health department said there was little to no change in each category the week of August 29th through September 4th, keeping the county in the substantial zone.

Weekly new cases dropped from 878 to 830.

The percentage of positive tests only climbed .1% to 9.6%.

The only two measures remaining in the “high” category are stress on the county’s hospital’s and case investigation stress, which is the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the reporting date.

