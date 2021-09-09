Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA to hire more workers to help with court backlog

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay (Source: Shawnee Co. District Attorney's Office)
(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay will get some extra help with the backlog of cases in his office.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Thursday approved for the DA to use American Rescue Plan dollars to fund three legal assistant positions.

It will cost over $173,000 to fund the three posts.

The employees will assist attorneys in making sure they have what they need for cases as well as helping victims affected by cases.

According to Kagay, his office resolved about 54 percent of cases last year which is down from 95 percent in a normal year.

He predicts it could take three years to catch up on the backlog of cases in his office.

“All those cases are sitting there in a block they need to be resolved they need to be tried in some form or fashion,” he explained.

“We have a limited number of courts, attorneys and support staff to work through that so it’s just an overwhelming amount of work that goes into those cases to prepare them for trial.”

The positions will exist until the end of December 2024 or when the backlog in court cases ends, whichever comes first.

