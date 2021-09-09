Sen. Marshall releases 8-step plan to uncover COVID origins, hold China accountable

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Marshall has released a plan to determine where exactly COVID-19 came from and how involved China was in the cover-up of the breakout of the virus.

Senator Roger Marshall says on Thursday, Sept. 9, before the Senate returns to session, he released a multi-step path forward to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 and hold China accountable for its actions during the early days of the outbreak. The plan comes after an unclassified summary of President Joe Biden’s 90-day investigation into the origins of the virus was filed as inconclusive and recent reports revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was dishonest with Congress about the usage of taxpayer money used to support research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“There are many reasons why we need to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19. As a physician, I think we always need to know the what, where, how, and perhaps why whenever any infectious disease outbreak occurs in order to prevent or minimize future infections and to develop future vaccines as well as cures. If it was leaked from a lab, we can learn what can be done to prevent future leaks. And if it was made in a lab, that would inform Congress to establish additional guardrails on gain-of-function research to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” said Senator Marshall. “It’s outrageous that a comprehensive global investigation on the origins of COVID-19 has still not been carried out, which is why this plan is so desperately needed. We must do everything possible to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 and deliver the message that the Chinese must show us the data and be transparent with the world. If China continues to obfuscate and prevent this investigation from happening, we can’t take no for an answer. It would be utterly irresponsible to suffer through the worst pandemic in a century and not have the origins fully investigated.”

Sen. Marshall said the 8-point path is as follows:

President Biden and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will be required to release all classified information that dates back to Sept. 2019. An investigation will be opened into the Viral DNA Sequencing Map, including the release of the China WIV data stored at the NIH National Library of Medicine as well as all genomes used by the NIH-funded Ecohealth Alliance. All nominees for agencies and departments that have failed to provide grant application information for funds given to Ecohealth Alliance will be held. Congressional oversight and bipartisan investigations will be enhanced. An immediate moratorium of gain-of-function and other potentially pandemic pathogens research will be granted. Sanctions and immigration restraints on China will be imposed. National Security Agencies and the Department of Health and Human Services will fully integrate. A new Global Health Treaty will be pursued.

Sen. Marshall said he has led the fight in the Senate to determine the origins of COVID-19. In fact, recently, he said he partnered with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to host the first joint bipartisan Senate briefing regarding the virus’s origins following the passage of their bipartisan resolution that called for a transparent investigation into the outbreak. He said the bipartisan resolution also demanded a full and transparent investigation that will include the U.S. and its allies and partners if China continues to cover up the origins of the virus.

During the week of Aug. 30, Marshall said he released a video to walk viewers through a timeline of the origins of COVID-19.

In June, Sen. Marshall wrote the Department of Health and Human Services to demand answers about the possibility of COVID-19 infections of U.S. Army troops who participated in the 2019 World Military Games held in Wuhan from Oct. 18-28, 2019. After the games ended, athletes from various participating countries reported troops experiencing symptoms similar to those associated with the virus.



