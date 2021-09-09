Remembering 9/11: 20 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two decades after the largest attack on U.S. soil, area organizations will remember the lives lost and honor the lives forever changed. Find a list of events to commemorate 9/11 open to the public below:

9/11 Ceremony - Friday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m., Irwin Army Community Hospital, 650 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley . Pray and remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary. The event will be hosted by the IACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care in the hospital chapel at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Watch the live stream - Friday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m., Irwin Army Community Hospital, 650 Huebner Rd.,. Pray and remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary. The event will be hosted by the IACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care in the hospital chapel at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Watch the live stream HERE

9/11 Day of Remembrance; 20th Anniversary Event - Friday, Sept. 10, 5 p.m., City Park and the Larry Norvell Band Shell, 1101 Fremont St., Manhattan. The Flint Hills Volunteer Center will host a family night that features first responder vehicles, activities for kids, food trucks, vendors and more. Attendees will have the chance to write a message on its Wall of Gratitude. A Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony - Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial South Pool, New York City. The International Association of Fire Fighters will host a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be livestreamed - Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial South Pool, New York City. The International Association of Fire Fighters will host a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be livestreamed HERE

20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony - Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:40 a.m. Shawnee Heights Fire District Station #23, 5301 SE California Ave., Topeka. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:46 a.m. (8:46 a.m. ET), the time the North tower was hit. A commemoration will follow and the ceremony will end with the ringing of the bell and a benediction.

Ft. Riley . The Ft. Riley MWR will host a 2-mile run, bib decorating station and Fallen Hero Boot Display where boots can be decorated in memory of a fallen service member to bring to the race. The run begins at 9:11 a.m. Fallen Hero Run - Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m., Riley Community Center, 446 Seitz Dr.,. The Ft. Riley MWR will host a 2-mile run, bib decorating station and Fallen Hero Boot Display where boots can be decorated in memory of a fallen service member to bring to the race. The run begins at 9:11 a.m.

Annual 9/11 Stair Climb - Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., Harold M. Clark Stadium, 436 W. 10th St., Concordia. The Concordia Fire Department will host its annual stair climb to honor the New York firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11. A ceremony at City Park will precede the climb.

Horse Play Day - Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., books open at 9 a.m. and warmups begin at 9:30 a.m., Crossroads Cowboy Church, 1225 Oak St., Perry . A stick horse race, mounted relay race, dummy roping, mounted dummy roping, barrels, poles, barrel pick-up, and shovel race event is being called the most patriotic horse and rider contest. The event will honor 9/11 first responders for $2 per event, free admission with concessions available.

Flag Display - Saturday, Sept. 11, all day, I-35 Melvern exit. Mike Love will host a flag display over I-35 at the Melvern exit. Over 50 people are expected to be there at any given time as people from all over the region visit throughout the day.

If you have a 9/11 event that you would like added to the list, send an email with event information HERE.

