RCPD identifies child, driver in Wednesday bus stop accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has identified the driver and the child that was hit in a Wednesday morning bus stop accident.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Riley County Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tuttle Cove Rd. and Terrea Heights Dr.

When officers arrived, they said they found 7-year-old Tommy Hagadorn-Brecken, of Manhattan, had been hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Andrew Spencer Tomb III, 78, also of Manhattan.

Officers said Hagadorn-Brecken was taken via EMS to Via Christi in Manhattan then was life-flighted by Life Star to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Bergman Elementary School Principal Steve Koch confirmed the accident to parents.

