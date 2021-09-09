Public Law declares American flags to be flown half-staff on 9/11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Public Law that enacted Patriot Day, American flags should also be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11.

The American Flagpole and Flag Co. says Saturday, Sept. 11, will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania. The day has been dubbed Patriot Day and serves as a remembrance of the lives lost that morning.

By a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001, the company said Public Law 107-89 designated Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day. The law also directs that American flags be lowered to half-staff for the entire day.

‘’§ 144. Patriot Day’'(a) DESIGNATION.-September 11 is Patriot Day.’’(b) PROCLAMATION.-The President is requested to issue each year a proclamation calling on- ''(1) State and local governments and the people of the United States to observe Patriot Day with appropriate programs and activities; ''(2) all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States and interested organizations and individuals to display the flag of the United States at halfstaff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001; and' '(3) the people of the United States to observe a moment of silence on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001.''.

The deadly day was traumatic for many, but the days after showcased the unity of a nation some will never forget including former WIBW Reporter Cara Connelly, then EMS first responder Peter Rosy and Sergeant First Class Time Heine

