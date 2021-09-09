Advertisement

Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW Briarwood.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were investigating a suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood Wednesday night.

Dispatchers say officers were conducting a “knock and talk” just after 5:30 p.m. at 3444 SW Briarwood, and found a person in the home. The location is just off SW 35th Terr. and Randolph Ave.

Officers had the house taped off as they conducted their investigation. They would only say they are looking into a suspicious death, and offered no further information.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as information becomes available.

