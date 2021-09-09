Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were investigating a suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood Wednesday night.

Dispatchers say officers were conducting a “knock and talk” just after 5:30 p.m. at 3444 SW Briarwood, and found a person in the home. The location is just off SW 35th Terr. and Randolph Ave.

Officers had the house taped off as they conducted their investigation. They would only say they are looking into a suspicious death, and offered no further information.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.