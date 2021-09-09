Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for alleged...
Herington Police leadership accused of entering home without search warrant

Latest News

There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials...
Now is time for flu shots, CDC says
Midday in Kansas
FILE
$13.4 million recovered from fraudsters in Kansas during COVID-19 pandemic
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94