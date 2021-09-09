Advertisement

Officers converge Thursday morning in west Topeka

Topeka police units early Thursday afternoon blocked a portion of the 1200 block of S.W....
Topeka police units early Thursday afternoon blocked a portion of the 1200 block of S.W. Ashworth as officers converged in the area.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A street was blocked Thursday morning as officers converged late Thursday morning near a west Topeka hotel.

Officers around 11:45 a.m. Thursday were blocking the 1200 block of S.W. Ashworth Place. The location was just east of S.W. Wanamaker Road and south of S.W. Huntoon.

Topeka police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were seen in a parking lot between the Baymont Inn hotel on the north and the Cracker Barrel restaurant on the south.

The area where officers had converged was immediately east of Interstate 470.

Topeka police also were seen in the parking lot between the Days in and EconoLodge hotels in the 1500 block of S.W. Wanamaker.

Police cleared the scene as a silver car was towed from the parking lot.

Check 13 NEWS for details as they become available.

