Missouri man charged for Kansas bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been indicted for a Kansas bank robbery.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kan., indicted a man from Missouri with one count of bank robbery.

According to a criminal complaint ahead of the indictment, on Aug. 2, Broderick Burr, 47, of Kansas City, Mo., allegedly gave a teller a note that demanded money and indicated that he had a gun at Commerce Bank on W 43rd. Ave. in Kansas City.

Slinkard said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department are investigating the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel prosecutes.

