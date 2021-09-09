Advertisement

Missouri man charged for Kansas bank robbery

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been indicted for a Kansas bank robbery.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kan., indicted a man from Missouri with one count of bank robbery.

According to a criminal complaint ahead of the indictment, on Aug. 2, Broderick Burr, 47, of Kansas City, Mo., allegedly gave a teller a note that demanded money and indicated that he had a gun at Commerce Bank on W 43rd. Ave. in Kansas City.

Slinkard said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department are investigating the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel prosecutes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

13 News at Six
FILE - Chapman School District
Chapman USD 473 Superintendent placed on administrative leave
FILE - Raymond McManness, of Kansas City, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the...
Kansas man gets 30-year term for murder of emaciated mother
Scott Kallal (KCTV5)
Charges dropped against priest accused of molesting girl