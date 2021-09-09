Advertisement

Man who pulled gun attempting to get prescription drugs Wednesday arrested Thursday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who pulled a gun and tried to get two pharmacies to sell him prescription drugs on Wednesday was found and arrested at the Econo Lodge on Thursday.

The Topeka Police Department has arrested a Nevada man on Thursday for two attempted aggravated robberies of pharmacies for drugs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, officers responded to the Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center at SW 21st and SW Fairlawn Rd. for two separate, but related attempted armed robberies.

According to TPD officers, Trystan Menster, 22, of Nevada, reportedly entered the Dillons at 5311 SW 22nd pl. and tried to buy prescription medication from the pharmacy. When he was denied the purchase, he flashed a gun.

Officers said Menster left Dillons without receiving anything. He then went to the Walgreens at 21121 SW Fairlawn Rd. and tried the same tactics and again received nothing.

According to TPD, officers located Menster at the Econo Lodge at 1518 SW Wanamaker Rd. on Thursday morning. he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

