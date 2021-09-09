Advertisement

Lawrence police investigate after man found shot Wednesday evening

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot on Kentucky St. on Wednesday evening.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, officers were dispatched to an area of Kentucky St. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found an injured male who had died at the scene.

According to LKPD, investigators responded and are currently working to identify and locate a suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information should report it to the LKPD Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

