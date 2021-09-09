Advertisement

KDHE removes countries of Martinique, Georgia from COVID-19 quarantine list

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that are unvaccianted and have plans to travel to the countries of Martinique or Georgia will no longer be required to quarantine upon their return.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its COVID-19 travel quarantine list to remove the countries of Martinique and Georgia. It said unvaccinated residents should quarantine if they have done the following:

  • Traveled on or after Aug. 27 to French Polynesia or Guadeloupe
  • Traveled between July 29 and Sept. 9 to Martinique.
  • Traveled between Aug. 27 and Sept. 9 to Georgia.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

According to the KDHE, the quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing with release from quarantine on day 8 and day 11. Those that have been vaccinated and have received a negative test are not required to quarantine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kansas, click HERE.

