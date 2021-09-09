KCC denies two motions to release information about February severe weather gas prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has denied two motions to release information about February gas prices following the severe winter weather as they lacked jurisdiction.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has denied two motions filed by the Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition regarding gas prices during February’s severe winter weather.

According to the KCC, the first motion asked it to subpoena documents from S&P Global Platts Gas Daily about its daily price index. While the concerns were acknowledged, jurisdiction to investigate wholesale market manipulation is granted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has already opened an investigation.

“While NGTCC may raise legitimate concerns, this Commission is simply not the forum for such an investigation. This Commission is focused on the behavior of its jurisdictional utilities and whether they acted reasonably and prudently, under the circumstances. However, if suppliers, traders, or other entities engaged in market manipulation or price gouging within the wholesale market, as NGTCC posits, FERC’s investigation is intended to uncover such actions.”

The KCC said the second request was that invoices from Kansas Gas Service’s suppliers be made public. It said the motion was denied as the supplier invoices satisfy the definition of “trade secret” as defined by Kansas law and are protected as propriety information as ordered by the Supreme Court and the Kansas Supreme Court.

According to the KCC, the second order notes that giving the public access to the invoices would not help its investigations as all parties involved have already been granted full access to the documents. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office is investigating February’s wholesale gas prices as part of a consumer protection probe.

“Therefore, between Staff, CURB, and the AG, the general public is well represented in this proceeding. NGTCC has not demonstrated that disclosure will benefit the public interest. Conversely, the record demonstrates disclosure of the information as requested in NGTCC’s motions holds great potential to harm current and future Kansas natural gas customers through higher purchased gas costs. A general argument in favor of transparency cannot outweigh this very real harm to customers.”

The Commission said all regulated Kansas utilities are required to work with it to decide how the February gas prices will be passed onto ratepayers. While Federal and State investigations into the matter continue, it said the Commissioners emphasized their expectation that Kansas natural gas consumers will be paid in the future if price gouging or market manipulation is discovered.

