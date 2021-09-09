Advertisement

Kansas sees almost 90% fewer unemployment claims since start of COVID-19 pandemic

FILE
FILE(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen almost 90% fewer unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous year.

WalletHub.com says as the U.S. makes significant progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it released its updated States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest report. The report looked at changes in unemployment claims for several benchmarker weeks.

According to the report, Kansas ranked as the ninth most recovered state since last week. The Sunflower State ranked fifth for most recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Source: WalletHub

The report indicates that Kansas saw 25% more unemployment claims for the current period than was reported in 2019. It said the state saw 20% fewer claims this week compared to the start of 2020, over 87% fewer claims this week compared to the same week of 2020 and almost 90% fewer claims since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

According to the report, the Sunflower State saw the smallest increase in the nation in unemployment claims this week than it did during the same week in 2020. The state also saw the fifth smallest increase in claims since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

The report shows the states with the most recovered unemployment claims since the start of the COVID-19 crisis are Florida, South Carolina, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Kansas. The states with the least recovered claims are Rhode Island, Delaware, New Mexico, the District of Columbia and West Virginia.

To see where other states rank or to read the full study, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide

Latest News

13 News at Six
FILE
Missouri man charged for Kansas bank robbery
FILE - Chapman School District
Chapman USD 473 Superintendent placed on administrative leave
FILE - Raymond McManness, of Kansas City, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the...
Kansas man gets 30-year term for murder of emaciated mother
Scott Kallal (KCTV5)
Charges dropped against priest accused of molesting girl