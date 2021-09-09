Kansas sees almost 90% fewer unemployment claims since start of COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen almost 90% fewer unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous year.

WalletHub.com says as the U.S. makes significant progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it released its updated States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest report. The report looked at changes in unemployment claims for several benchmarker weeks.

According to the report, Kansas ranked as the ninth most recovered state since last week. The Sunflower State ranked fifth for most recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The report indicates that Kansas saw 25% more unemployment claims for the current period than was reported in 2019. It said the state saw 20% fewer claims this week compared to the start of 2020, over 87% fewer claims this week compared to the same week of 2020 and almost 90% fewer claims since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

According to the report, the Sunflower State saw the smallest increase in the nation in unemployment claims this week than it did during the same week in 2020. The state also saw the fifth smallest increase in claims since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year.

The report shows the states with the most recovered unemployment claims since the start of the COVID-19 crisis are Florida, South Carolina, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Kansas. The states with the least recovered claims are Rhode Island, Delaware, New Mexico, the District of Columbia and West Virginia.

To see where other states rank or to read the full study, click HERE.

