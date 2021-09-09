Kansas healthcare professionals named to workgroup, work to protect schools from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas healthcare professionals have been named to a workgroup that will work to protect Kansas schools from COVID-19.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says as part of her continued efforts to keep Kansas kids, teachers and students safe from COVID-19, she has chosen members for a new Safer Classrooms Workgroup.

According to Gov. Kelly, the workgroup is made up of highly skilled health professionals from throughout the state who will use the best available science and information to highlight the urgency of protecting kids from the pandemic.

“The perspective of local health care providers will be invaluable in helping Kansans understand the challenges posed by the delta variant, and how to keep our kids safe as they return to school,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank all of our Safer Classrooms Workgroup members for dedicating their time, energy, and efforts to keep our kids healthy and in school.”

Gov. Kelly said Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney, practicing Family Physician and Wilson Co. health officer, and Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, Pediatric Hospitalist Division Director at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita and Pediatric medical Director at Wesley Children’s Hosptial, will serve as the group’s co-chairs.

Members of the workgroup are as follows:

G.A. Buie, Executive Director, United School Administrators of Kansas

Jennifer Bacani McKenney, MD, Health Officer, Wilson County

Jen Brull, MD, Family Physician, Post Rock Family Medicine

Lindsay Byrnes, MD, MPH, Medical Director, KUSM-Wichita, Wesley Children’s Hospital

Kristie Clark, MD, Pediatrician, Rural Health Clinic

Allen Greiner, MD, Family Physician, Wyandotte County Health

Dena Hubbard, MD, Kansas American Academy of Pediatrics

Rhonda Hutchinson, BSN, RN, President, Kansas School Nurse Organization

Kimber Kasitz, BSN, RN, Director of Health, Homebound, and Section 504 Services, USD 259

Stephanie Kuhlmann, DO, Pediatric Hospitalist Division Director and Pediatric Medical Director, KUSM-W, Wesley Children’s Hospital

Vernon Mills, MD, Pediatrician, retired

Kelli Netson, PhD, Neuropsychologist, KUSM-W Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Kevin Riemann, Executive Director, Kansas National Education Association

Manuel Solano, MD, Physician and program director, Community Health Center of Wyandotte County

Margaret Thompson, RN, ARNP, Nurse Anesthetist, Kansas Black Nurses Association

Randy Watson, Ed.D, Commissioner, Kansas State Department of Education

Gov. Kelly announced the launch of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup on Sept. 1.

“Children are catching the virus, being hospitalized, and dying from COVID at increasingly higher rates. There’s nothing more important than keeping our students healthy and in the classroom,” Governor Kelly said. “The Safer Classrooms Workgroup will provide information and guidance to give parents, teachers, school boards, and others the tools they need to make informed decisions to protect our students and our communities.”

