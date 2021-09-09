Kansas Division of Emergency Management discuss importance of ‘Emergency Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Division is reminding you to prepare for the unexpected for National and Kansas Preparedness Month.

“It’s basically asking citizens to be prepared for things they might face, it could be anything from a simple house fire to severe weather,”said Justine Frakes.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is breaking up the month into four pillars.

“Stay informed, build a kit, have a plan, and get trained.”

This week, they are focusing on the importance of putting together an emergency kit.

“Its having supplies on hand that you can use in a disaster something like food and water for at least three days,” said Frakes. “Having a flashlight or extra batteries, some form of lighting that doesn’t involve candles or matches because that’s another hazard we see people get into but also having sanitation supplies or anything you may need to keep your family safe and comfortable.”

Along with building a kit, Justine Frakes, says its just as important to determine a shelter to store it in.

“If your house doesn’t have a basement you’ll want to go to the lowest level away from windows and the most interior room you can and that’s the ideal place to designate a shelter if you’re going to have an emergency kit there, you have your blankets, your food, your water, there in that area”

Next week, they will encourage you to make a plan with your family.

“Designate those out of town contacts, where will you go if you need to stay in town, where will you go if you need to stay out of town, its just finding those contingencies depending on the emergency,” said Frakes. “When you plan for those ahead of time, you and your family will know, if there is a fire we’re going down the street or we’re meeting at grandma and grandpas house, if there is a tornado we’ll meet at the neighbors basement. whatever disaster there is you need a plan for it.”

For more information on the month and for resources to help you prepare for emergencies you can visit https://ksready.gov/

