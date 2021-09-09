Advertisement

Herington Police Chief resigns amidst KBI investigation

FILE - Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.(Herington Police Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Herington is in search of a new Police Chief after John Matula resigned amidst trespassing allegations.

Herington Police Chief John Matula, 36, has resigned effective Sept. 10, 2021, according to City Manager Branden Dross.

Matula’s resignation follows a court summons served to Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Curtis Tyra, 43. Both were alleged to have entered a home without a warrant. The summons was the result of a KBI investigation that started in June.

The crimes are misdemeanors and are alleged to have happened on May 18.

Herington Police leadership accused of entering home without search warrant
UPDATE: KBI investigates Herington Police leadership

