Herington Police Chief resigns amidst KBI investigation

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Herington is in search of a new Police Chief after John Matula resigned amidst trespassing allegations.

Herington Police Chief John Matula, 36, has resigned effective Sept. 10, 2021, according to City Manager Branden Dross.

Matula’s resignation follows a court summons served to Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief Curtis Tyra, 43. Both were alleged to have entered a home without a warrant. The summons was the result of a KBI investigation that started in June.

The crimes are misdemeanors and are alleged to have happened on May 18.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.