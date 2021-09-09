Advertisement

Good Kid Jacob Heinen comes from good family stock

Heinen is active in 4H and FFA
Jake is a senior at Nemaha Central who likes farming... and welding!(Nemaha Central FFA)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SENECA (WIBW) -- Jacob Heinen is our Good Kid this first week of September; he’s a senior at Nemaha Central who also spends a few hours in the welding program at Highland Community College. But before he begins a career in the welding shop, Jake is a solid member of 4H in Nemaha County and a true, very hard working farm boy.

Many people in the county may know about his family’s business, Heinen Brothers Agra Service. He’s a good team member to represent the family, as much as he likes meeting people through 4H.

Jake is always willing to help people in or out of the agri-business no matter what. Many times his friends say he knows what your’e thinking and gets the job done without you even having to ask him! He has been a member of the Kelly Twilighters 4-H Club for 10 years where he has held many officer duties, also working for years as the Nemaha County 4-H Council Treasurer.

Not only 4H, but Jacob is also a member of FFA at his high school, very active in church and with the Kelly Youth Rally group. When he’s asked why he enjoys being in 4H so much, Jake says -- as he prepares to move ahead from his life in 4H next year -- that he’s really liked the statewide events all across Kansas, and the people he’s met along the way.

